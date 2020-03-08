|
|
Lee Curtiss Gingrich Lee Curtiss Gingrich passed away peacefully in Tacoma on February 28th. Lee was born on October 6th, 1930 to Ivan and Edna Gingrich, in Tacoma Washington. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth "Pudd", his brother Paul, and son Kenton. Lee is survived by his daughters Jane Gingrich (Neil Biermann) and Carrie Gingrich, and grand-daughter Laura Caroline Gingrich. Lee attended Stadium High School and earned his bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from the University of Washington. He was a member of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity and senior manager of the intermural program at the university. While Lee was attending school, he met the love of his life on a blind date. He married his best friend, "Pudd" in June of 1954. They celebrated 62, incredible and loving, years of marriage together. After college, Lee and Pudd moved to Tacoma where he had his first job at Harold Meyer Drugs. Two years later, he was called to active duty in the U.S.A.F. and assigned to the Alaska Air Command at Elmendorf Air Base where Lee attained the rank of Captain. After his service, Lee and Pudd returned to Tacoma with their daughter Jane and their new baby Carrie. In 1962 Lee opened Olympic Village Pharmacy in Gig Harbor, where he served the community for the next 20 years After retirement, Lee and Pudd, traveled extensively through Africa, Asia, Europe and South America with life-long friends. At an early age Lee fell in love with the outdoors, first as a boy scout and later leading hikes and climbs with his family and friends in the Cascades and Olympic mountains. On one of his several climbs up Mt Rainier he summited with his daughter Jane. As an avid mountain climber and skier, he also spent time in Sun Valley, the European Alps, and the Himalayas of Nepal where he accompanied the U.S., Russian, and Chinese 1990 Peace Climb of Mt. Everest in Nepal. Even into his seventies and eighties, Lee could be found hiking and climbing peaks with his son in law, Neil, in Washington, Oregon and California. This also, usually, meant searching for the "best" blackberry milkshake on the way home as a reward. Together Lee and Pudd enjoyed several fishing trips to Alaska. During the winter months Lee and Pudd enjoyed spending time at the Palm Desert Tennis Club, where daughter Carrie visited from Chula Vista. As the chair of their landscaping committee, Lee initiated a new program to utilize money saving drought tolerant plants that started the transformation of the public garden areas. In Palm Desert Lee also enjoyed tennis and playing golf with Pudd. He and son Kenton were both enthusiastic Husky fans. They had many wonderful game days and tailgating with friends. He was always proud of his granddaughter and the fact that they shared the same initials. Lee served on the boards of Frank Russell Investment Co., Tacoma Rotary, and the Goodwill. He was also the president of the board of Franke Toby Jones. Lee was a devoted loving Husband, Father and Friend who loved small children, all animals and big band music. He treasured the view from his Tacoma home of the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound. Most summer days Lee could be found at the family Sunrise Beach cabins, puttering with the upkeep of the homes and having dinner with family and friends while enjoying the views of Mt Rainier and his favorite pre-dinner drink, a Jack Daniels Manhattan. Lee was always the consummate gentleman. His great sense of humor, easy smile and laughter will be missed beyond measure. A celebration of Lee's life will be on April 4th at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club at 1PM. Donations of remembrance can be sent to The Great Community Foundation or the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020