Lee Earl Fraychineaud Lee Earl Fraychineaud Passed away on August 12th, 2020. Born on November 27th, 1933 in Portland Oregon, Lee grew up in the Seattle area and served in the Navy from 1950 55. Post Navy he started his barbering career in Puyallup, where he met and married Lavona Patten. He then opened his own barber shop in Gig harbor, the Village Barbers, which he operated for 30 years. He served the community thru The Elks, Kiwanis, Key Stone Cops and as a sports photographer for Peninsula High School." Lee is survived by his wife Lavona and his three daughters Jolene, Teresa and Linda. Lee was preceded in death by his son Harry. Cards and remembrances can be sent to his daughter Teresa at 14723 Crescent Valley Drive NW, Gig Harbor WA 98332. A private family gathering is planned.



