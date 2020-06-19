Lee LaZelle Lee Aaron LaZelle, son of Harvey A. LaZelle, Jr. and June L. Summerville, left this earth for heaven on June 10, 2020. He was 52 years old. Lee was born on July 26, 1967 in Portland, Oregon. Lee attended Wainwright Elementary, Hunt Junior High and Foss High Schools. He also attended Pierce College and Washington State College, the latter rendering him a Cougar for life. Lee accepted Christ as his Savior at age five and was a dedicated follower of Jesus throughout his life. He began taking drum lessons when he was 12 years old. He seemed to have a natural talent for drumming that resulted in him being asked to play for his high school and college jazz bands, a number of church worship bands and also for Young Life in Gig Harbor. Drumming was a passion for which he often received well-deserved praise as well as a chance to play tympani for the Tacoma Youth Symphony. Another passion was bird watching and bird feeding, as the many feeders in and around his yard attest. A final passion was sports, and especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. He adopted the team when he was eight years old and was a fan ever since. A highlight was being able to meet some of the members of the Steel Curtain during a weekend when they played the Seahawks in the Kingdome. His sense of humor and his ability to see the big picture and offer wise perspective will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Lee was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma several years ago and it eventually contributed to his death. Lee is survived by his mother, June Summerville, a brother, Aaron LaZelle, a sister, Rachel LaZelle, an uncle Roy LaZelle and aunts MaryAnn LaZelle and Joanne Tennant, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A service is expected to be held in late July, as limitations permit. He will be interred in the Memorial Garden at Life Center Assembly of God Church, Tacoma, Washington.



