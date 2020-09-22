Lefa Hedrich McComas Lefa lived in Orting, WA for 65 years and passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020. She was born July 11, 1924 in Chicago, Ill. Lefa was raised in the Baltimore area and then moved west as a war bride. While raising 7 children she canned much of the food and sewed the family clothing. Lefa was a remarkable seamstress. She was a long time employee of the Orting Telephone Co. and at age 50 she received her AA degree from Pierce College. She volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital and Orting Elementary School. Parents and the children she tutored still remark on her instilling a love of reading in their children. Lefa is survived by her children Patricia (John) Randolph, Marjorie Morgan, Sharon Bullion, James (Marilyn) McComas, and JoAnn (Darrell) Johnson; 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William E. McComas, and sons Michael and Jeffrey McComas. She was a great mother for all her years and her wit and wisdom will be sorely missed.



