Leo Bidne Leo Leonard Bidne passed away at home on March 6, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer. Leo was a beloved husband, father, and Papa, he was also a talented, hardworking, gentle man who was a well-known figure on the Olympic Peninsula. He was born June 20, 1954, in Tacoma, to Oliver Leonard Bidne, Jr. and Ruby Evelyn (Hyde) Bidne. He graduating from Franklin Pierce High School in 1972, eventually relocating to Port Angeles. Leo is survived by his wife, Kristine (Rains) Bidne; sons, Kyle Bidne and David Bidne; daughter, Sarah Bidne; four grandchildren, mother, Ruby (Hyde) Bidne; sisters, Sherrie {Bruce} Johnston; Sheryl {Gary} Kirkham; Patricia Bidne and brother Paul {Maurice} Bidne. He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver Leonard Bidne, Jr.; his son-in-law, Jeremiah Smith; and his granddaughter, Jasmine Smith.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 27, 2019