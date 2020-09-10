Leo David Arndt 1938-2020 Leo David Arndt, 82, died Aug. 30, 2020 in Puyallup, WA. Leo was born April 20, 1938 in a half dugout/half sod house in Woods, OK to Leroy and Mamie (née Taylor) Arndt. He was the youngest of six children and the only son. Leo grew up working on his grandfather's farm where he was up at 4:00 am for chores before catching the bus at 6:30 for a 90 mile ride to school. Leo enlisted in the Army and was stationed in South Korea just after the Korean War. Leo met and married Lee, Myong Sun. Together they had four children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Leo's Army days took him and his family to numerous bases in the U.S., Germany, Korea and to two tours in Vietnam. After retiring from the Army, Leo worked for and retired from the USPS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mamie; and his sisters, Marcella, Lula, Rosetta and Roberta. He is survived by his sister Fosteenia Keenon; his four children, Thomas Arndt (Doris), LeRoy Arndt (Liutsyna Dubinets), Betty Fry (David) and Cindy Smith; his eleven grandchildren Samuel Arndt, Isaiah Arndt (Geneva), Erma Sullivan (Robert), Cassandra Medvedich (Tyler), Hannah Fry, Christopher Arndt, Courtney Arndt (Ryan Skerbeck), Teshigi Smith, Ian Fry (Ashley Nagel), Pavel Dubinets (Linette) and Stas Dubinets; and his four great grandchildren, Ylaiza Arndt, Vivian and Edwin Medvedich and Diana Dubinets. Leo worked hard his entire life and took pride in making sure that his family was always provided for. Sometimes that meant extra TDY trips, working as a handyman, selling pots and pans door to door, or preparing beautiful leather goods (a hobby he learned in Vietnam), to make ends meet. He had a number of sayings that summarized his work ethic, e.g., "work smarter, not harder," "you gotta make hay while the sun shines," and "there's nothing to it but to do it." Leo battled multiple myeloma for two decades but passed away suddenly on Aug. 30, 2020 after contracting COVID-19. He will be missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. A small memorial will be planned due to the pandemic. A donation to the charity of your choice
is suggested.