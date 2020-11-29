Leo Schlaht

September 15, 1935 - November 14, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - Born September 15, 1935, in Mercer, North Dakota to Emil and Bertha Schlaht, passed away November 14, 2020, in a Puyallup, Washington hospital.

Leo joined the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He married the love of his life, Barbara, in 1958. They moved to Washington in 1968 with their two girls. He became a machinist for Martinac Shipbuilding in Tacoma Washington. As a family they love horses and traveling.

Leo is greatly missed by his family and friends. Survived by his wife Barbara Schlaht of 62 years; daughters Debra Chapman and Linda Foster; and grandchildren Bryan Foster and Courtney (and Kyle) Cannon.

Preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Bertha Schlaht; and brother James Schlaht.

A celebration of his life will be at a later date for family and friends.





