Leona "Lee" Estell Caldwell Leona 'Lee' Estell Caldwell, 91, of Port Orchard went peacefully to be with our Lord on Sunday March 24, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Lee was born on May 8th, 1927 in Tacoma to Walter & Elizabeth Stemp. Lee attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and graduated from Puyallup High School in 1946. She also graduated from The Academy of Beauty. Lee grew up picking raspberries with her two brothers and sister at her parent's farm. Lee also worked at Okay Bakery, Rhodes of Tacoma and was a beauty operator for many years. She then joined her husband Gene in owning and operating many restaurants including The Beachcomber in Port Orchard. Lee enjoyed many activities, was a devoted Catholic of St. Gabriel's Church, a member of many local women's clubs and one of the founding members of the Fathoms of Fun Festival - but Lee enjoyed hosting parties and entertaining family and friends most. She was a fabulous cook and baker, and would always finish with 'save room for dessert !' and 'Grandma' or 'Auntie Onie' would always have candies in her purse for the little ones. Her family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your choice of The , Seattle Children's Hospital, Hospice of Kitsap County, Macular Degeneration or any Cancer Research. Lee is survived by daughters Kim (Vic) Vlist of Port Orchard, Denise (Robert) Sears of Tacoma, Son Patrick (Jeannie) Caldwell of Tacoma, Sister Marlene Allison of Tacoma, Sister-In-Law Bettylou Stemp of Puyallup, Jeanette Caldwell of Gig Harbor, 9 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews. The funeral mass will be held at St. Gabriel's Church on Tuesday, April 2nd at 1PM with a reception to follow at the Port Orchard Yacht Club.

