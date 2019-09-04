|
Leona Linnea Baker Former longtime Puyallup then Tacoma resident Leona Linnea Baker (Nonie) was promoted to Heaven on July 27, 2019 in Tacoma Washington. She was 93. Born September 22nd, 1926 in Puyallup, Leona was one of seven children born to Esther C. and Manfred J. Berggren. Leona's early years were spent on the 30 acre family farm on 112th and Woodland Avenue, in Puyallup. Leona married Richard J. Baker on September 2, 1949 and grew her family of 7 children while building their home on 5 acres of the original Berggren family farm. Leona loved and trusted the Lord faithfullyshe loved the Mariner's baseball team, and working in the garden and fishing. She enjoyed classic television westerns such as, Laramie, and Gunsmoke. Leona devoted all of her life to her children taking them to the ocean on several different outings. Survivors include her daughters Lin Martonik, Esther Grew, Melanie Honan, Nancy Glaser and their families, as well as many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Leona was preceded in death by her siblings which include Marie, Betty, Nels, Lou, Edith and Mary Jane, and her two children Emily and Richard.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 4, 2019