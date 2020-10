Leona Marie Bates

September 3, 1939 - September 18, 2020

University Place, Washington - Leona passed peacefully on Sept 18 at the age of 81. Born in Seattle, she lived most of her life in Tacoma with her loving husband Keith until his passing in 2012. Leona was universally loved by many and admired for her quick wit and friendly nature. Working in the medical field, she enjoyed her time at Tacoma Radiology and helped in opening Tacoma Magnetic Imaging, the first MRI facility in the area. She is survived by her daughter Cathy, son Steve(Kris), 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. No services are planned to date, due to the current covid situation.





