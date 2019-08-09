|
Leonard H. "Robbie" Robison Born to Wallace and Minnie Robison on October 8, 1926 in Windsor, CO and passed away August 12, 2019 in Tacoma, WA. Leonard enlisted in the Navy and served in World War II. Upon his return, he met Shirley McKinley and they married on July 26, 1947. In addition to being survived by his wife of 72 years, he is survived by his son Bruce (Cindy), daughters Sue (Rick) Smith, and Marla (Robert) Snow, grandchildren Bryan, Angie, Mike, Andy, Cory, Max and Cady and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Dorothy (Larry) Hayden and Marjorie Robison. Funeral services will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 2215 6th Ave, Tacoma. Please sign guest book at www.tuellmckee.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 9, 2019