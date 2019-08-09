Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
2215 Sixth Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98403
(253) 272-1414
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
2215 Sixth Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Robison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard H. "Robbie" Robison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard H. "Robbie" Robison Obituary
Leonard H. "Robbie" Robison Born to Wallace and Minnie Robison on October 8, 1926 in Windsor, CO and passed away August 12, 2019 in Tacoma, WA. Leonard enlisted in the Navy and served in World War II. Upon his return, he met Shirley McKinley and they married on July 26, 1947. In addition to being survived by his wife of 72 years, he is survived by his son Bruce (Cindy), daughters Sue (Rick) Smith, and Marla (Robert) Snow, grandchildren Bryan, Angie, Mike, Andy, Cory, Max and Cady and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Dorothy (Larry) Hayden and Marjorie Robison. Funeral services will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 2215 6th Ave, Tacoma. Please sign guest book at www.tuellmckee.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
Download Now