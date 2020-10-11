1/1
Leonard Lovgren
1936 - 2020
Leonard Lovgren
November 27, 1936 - October 5, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Leonard Lovgren was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma, Washington on 11/27/1936 and left for his heavenly reward on 10/05/2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marie Lovgren, his brothers, Gerald and Donald Lovgren, and his beloved son-in-law, Brad Pederson.
Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Bette; daughters Joyce (Liam) Purefoy, Janice (Thomas) Kvamme; grandchildren Andrew Pederson, Michael (Nicole) Pederson, Holly (Brandon) Holmes, David (Hannah) Kvamme, Marian (Colton) Davis, Stephen, Theodore, and Juliana Kvamme; six great-grandchildren; and countless family and friends.
Leonard graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma in 1956. He served in the WA National Guard for 8 years. He was employed by St. Regis Industrial Supply and worked as an outside salesman, retiring after 45 years. A devoted Christian, he was an active member of Faith Temple Open Bible Church early on, and then Life Center Assembly for the last 40 years. Each person Leonard met became a friend, and his smile and friendly personality would brighten every one's day. Being raised on a farm, he learned to work hard, and he could do and fix anything. He was a man of the highest integrity and loyalty, and volunteered his time with many charities. He also loved sports, and hiking and camping in the mountains.
Due to COVID limitations, sadly, there will be no public services. Please visit lenlovgren.com to leave remembrances.
He looks forward to meeting YOU again in Heaven.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 10, 2020
What a wonderful man we have lost but heaven has gained. He will be missed. Our sincere prayers are with you Bette, Joyce and Janice as well as your families.
Ron and Deannia Kirkevold
Friend
