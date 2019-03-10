|
Leonard Ruffin August 31, 1942 March 5, 2019 Leonard Ruffin was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He moved with his family to Vallejo, California in the mid 1950's and attended Rehoboth Church of God in Christ where he met his wife. Leonard served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1961-1966. Staff Sergeant Ruffin was stationed at Travis AFB in California and then transferred to McChord AFB in Tacoma, Washington in 1966. Leonard Ruffin leaves behind his wife of 57 years, his children and friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019