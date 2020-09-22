1/1
LeRoy A. Mason
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoy A. Mason Rest in Peace LeRoy passed away Thursday, September 10th, 2020. Although he was a young man, he had health issues that finally overcame him. Born September 14th, 1976, LeRoy was a charismatic soul with a magnetic personality. His boisterous laugh could light up a room like no other. He was adventurous and always had a fun story to tell. LeRoy was a proud Puyallup Viking and Washington State Cougar. Above all, he loved his family and friends, and dedicated his energies to them. A first born son, beloved brother, cherished nephew, caring uncle, and loyal friend, LeRoy will be forever loved and deeply missed. Horns up and swords out, always! A viewing will be held for LeRoy on Tuesday, September 22nd from 5-7pm at Powers Funeral Home in Puyallup. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to Aloha Inn Transitional Housing in Seattle. They are truly wonderful people.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
320 West Pioneer Avenue
Puyallup, WA 983715374
2538450536
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Powers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved