LeRoy A. Mason Rest in Peace LeRoy passed away Thursday, September 10th, 2020. Although he was a young man, he had health issues that finally overcame him. Born September 14th, 1976, LeRoy was a charismatic soul with a magnetic personality. His boisterous laugh could light up a room like no other. He was adventurous and always had a fun story to tell. LeRoy was a proud Puyallup Viking and Washington State Cougar. Above all, he loved his family and friends, and dedicated his energies to them. A first born son, beloved brother, cherished nephew, caring uncle, and loyal friend, LeRoy will be forever loved and deeply missed. Horns up and swords out, always! A viewing will be held for LeRoy on Tuesday, September 22nd from 5-7pm at Powers Funeral Home in Puyallup. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to Aloha Inn Transitional Housing in Seattle. They are truly wonderful people.



