LeRoy D. Strub October 22, 1950-May 12, 2020 LeRoy was born and raised in Puyallup and graduated from Puyallup High School in 1969. LeRoy married his high school sweetheart Crystal Strub and remained in the Puyallup area. LeRoy worked as a Milwaukee Railroad Conductor from 1969 1979. He then went on to work as a Longshoreman (1979-2016) with Local 23 in Tacoma, WA. LeRoy was a Puyallup Eagle member and enjoyed riding his motorcycle as a member of the Tacoma Trail Cruisers. It was during this time he was a volunteer for the Pierce County Search and Rescue team. LeRoy is survived by wife Crystal Strub, son Nicholas Strub (Kathy), daughter Adele Traub (Mike), grandchildren Kaitlyn Peters (Aaron), Natalie (Nick), Rylee (Nate) and Aaron and great grandchildren Addison, Kourtni, and Atticus. LeRoy is also survived by his siblings Ray (Marilyn) Strub, Vicki (Leonard) Abel and Dorothy Serka. LeRoy will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. You may leave online condolences at PowersFuneralHome.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 28, 2020.