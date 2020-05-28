LeRoy D. Strub
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoy D. Strub October 22, 1950-May 12, 2020 LeRoy was born and raised in Puyallup and graduated from Puyallup High School in 1969. LeRoy married his high school sweetheart Crystal Strub and remained in the Puyallup area. LeRoy worked as a Milwaukee Railroad Conductor from 1969 1979. He then went on to work as a Longshoreman (1979-2016) with Local 23 in Tacoma, WA. LeRoy was a Puyallup Eagle member and enjoyed riding his motorcycle as a member of the Tacoma Trail Cruisers. It was during this time he was a volunteer for the Pierce County Search and Rescue team. LeRoy is survived by wife Crystal Strub, son Nicholas Strub (Kathy), daughter Adele Traub (Mike), grandchildren Kaitlyn Peters (Aaron), Natalie (Nick), Rylee (Nate) and Aaron and great grandchildren Addison, Kourtni, and Atticus. LeRoy is also survived by his siblings Ray (Marilyn) Strub, Vicki (Leonard) Abel and Dorothy Serka. LeRoy will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. You may leave online condolences at PowersFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved