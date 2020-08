LeRoy Mosher LeRoy R. Mosher unexpectedly passed away July 30th, 2020. He was born December 1st, 1943 and is survived by his loving wife Beth Mosher and 3 of his children, Michael Mosher, Steven Mosher and Samantha Kienok. He was dearly beloved by all who knew him. His celebration of life will be August 22nd at 12pm at North Bay Park (Albatross St NE, Ocean Shores, WA 98569) in Ocean Shores.



