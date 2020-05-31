Leslie Christopher Leslie Christine Christopher (Taylor) was born at Fairchild Air Force Base on April 17, 1952 and passed on May 5, 2020 at the age of 68 after a terminal illness. Leslie retired in February 2019 after 35 years of service with the DSHS. Admired for her generous heart, engaging spirit and infectious smile, and known for her big hair, Leslie was loved by many. She enjoyed gardening, antiques, celebrating Christmas and collectibles, her family and her beloved cat Skippy. She was taken far too soon and will be sorely missed. Leslie is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Emmalou (Jydstrup) Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Kristen (Steve) Carstens, son Michael (Heather) Christopher and her adored granddaughter Drew (Shaun) Stephens. A service in her honor will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 1:30pm at Historic 1625 Tacoma Place on 1625 S. Tacoma Way in Tacoma. Friends are invited to share stories, hugs and tears, brisket, beer and wine with the Christopher Family.



