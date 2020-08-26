Leslie David "Dave" Maddux Leslie David "Dave" Maddux, 77, died peacefully at his home in Auburn, WA in the early afternoon of July 21, 2020, after an 8-year courageous battle with cancer. Dave was born October 30, 1942 in Tacoma, WA. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, WA in 1960. After serving in the US Airforce from 1960-1964, he started in the Title Insurance Industry, where he was a mentor and teacher to many and a friend to all. He retired from his 46-year Title career in March 2010. Dave was a huge music lover and played piano and keyboards in several bands throughout his life from high school up until just a few years ago. He was well known in the local classic rock and roll and blues music circuits. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Daire Maddux and Betty Jean Murdock; his stepmother, Marjorie Maddux; and his older brother Roy Maddux. Dave is survived by his wife Patricia (Thompson) Maddux; his two loving daughters, Kimberly (Maddux) Costulis and Yvonne (Maddux) O'Neill; his 3 sons, David Maddux, Richard Maddux, and Steven (Chad) Maddux; several grandchildren and one great grandchild. At the time of his death, Dave was surrounded by his loving family, listening to his favorite music. We did a final toast and he took his last shot of Crown Royal right before taking his last breath. This wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store