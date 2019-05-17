Home

Lester Gilbert Olson February 15, 1929 May 8, 2019 The Reverend Lester Olson, left us last week to join his Father that he served so faithfully for nearly a century. Pastor, father, brother, friend and husband, Les was giant of man who moved through his life gently and humbly; loving wherever he could, and forgiving everything else. Les is survived by his wife Peggy, and his children Glenn, Janis, Dale and Kathy but only for a spell. Les had one thing he wanted to tell us all: Be not afraid for God is real and life is eternal. Memorial Service for Les is Sunday 5/19/2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Tacoma WA at 3:00pm. For full obituary please click on: http://www.tributes.com/obituary/show/Lester-Gilbert-Olson-107089122
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 17, 2019
