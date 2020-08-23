Lester Ralph Willey Les was born August 10, 1944 in Tacoma, WA to Ralph and Genevieve Willey, and passed away August 15, 2020, in Tacoma, WA, at the age of 76. He graduated from Tacoma's Stadium High School in 1962. He attended Whitworth College in Spokane and graduated from Central Washington StateCollege in Ellensburg, WA in 1966. In 1971, Les graduated from the University of Missouri with an MBA. He also earned a Master of Arts, International Relations, from Salve Regina College in Newport, RI in 1987, and a Master's in National Security from the Naval War College in Newport, RI. In June of 1967, Les and Linda (Weisflog) were united in marriage in Auburn, WA. They were married almost 53 years. Les was commissioned in the US Air Force in 1967 and began his career as a missile launch control officer at Whiteman AFB, MO. He retired in 1993 as Commander of the 3901st Strategic Missile Evaluation Squadron at Vandenberg AFB, CA. During his military career, Les and Lindaenjoyed being with their "military family" on numerous assignments in many different locations. In his overseas duty, Les served as Commander, 487th Tactical Missile Wing at Comiso Air Station, Sicily, Italy. Les grew up in Tacoma's Trinity Presbyterian Church and later found church homes within the Air Force Chapel community. He enjoyed many years of singing with the McChord Chapel choir, and continued with those special friendships. Les was preceded in death by his wife, Linda,on April 29, 2020; his father Ralph L. Willey; his mother Genevieve A. Willey; and his sister Merle G. McKay. He is survived by his nephew Robert Day, Vancouver, WA; niece Laurie Purviance (Steve), Ocean Park, WA; nephew Richard Day (Jody), Camas, WA; and his brother-in-law, Ken Weisflog, Spanaway, WA. He also leaves many friends inside and outside of the US Air Force.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store