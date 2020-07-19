Lester Ray Connell 4/30/1931 - 4/3/2020 Lester Ray Connell passed away in Puyallup. Les was a 1949 graduate from Puyallup High School, served in the U.S. Navy, and then became a teacher. He is best known for starting the family business Connell's Dahlias. He was preceded in death by his wife June Mather Connell (d. 1995), and survived by wife Vivian Beauchaine Connell, children Kerry (Joyce), Kim (Margaret), Kirk (Kristin), and Amy Murry (Dan); 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service was held July 13, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store