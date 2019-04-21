|
Leta M. Justice Leta M. Justice went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2019 at age 95. She was born in Des Moines, WA. As an adult, she moved to a farm in Buckley and raised a family. She was the first woman bus driver for the White River School District. In due course, she married the love of her life, Raymond Justice. They lived primarily in Boron, CA and Oakland, OR. In 2004 she moved to Sumner, WA following Ray's death. Leta is survived by children Kathy (Sweet) Perrault, Delta (Justice) King, Jim McDonald and John Justice. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ray, sons Danny O'Niel and Gordon McDonald and daughter Karen (Sweet) Wetrich. Services are April 24th at 11:15 at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019