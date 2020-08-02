Lewis Andrew Byrd Jr. Lewis Andrew Byrd Jr. passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital the afternoon of July 10, 2020 at the age of 91. He is now enjoying an eternal life in Heaven where he joins his first wife Mary Ellen Byrd, his son Patrick and his three sisters: Mona, Betty and Myrtle who all predeceased him. His daughter Karlene passed away on July 28, 2020. He is survived by wife Muriel, son Mike, daughter-in-law Sue, 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Lewis (Lewie) was born on December 4, 1928 in the McKinley Hill area of Tacoma, WA, where he resided most of his life. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946 and later received his degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Washington. Most of his working career he was employed with the U.S. government in civil engineering. He worked with the Corp of Army Engineers and later with the Economic Development Administration. He was an active member of his church and started singing in choirs, both at church and school at an early age. He enjoyed music and sang in many groups over his life including gospel and barbershop quartets and in a larger semi-professional group called the Clef Dwellers. In the early 1960's, he and Mary Ellen, in an effort to share their passion for music, started a high school age Christian singing group, Voices of the Rock. The group toured and spread the gospel message at churches around the Pacific Northwest for 9 years. In addition to music, his other interests were travel and automobiles, which brought him much enjoyment into his final years. He will surely be missed by all who knew him. A small graveside service will be held for family and a Celebration of Life is planned at a future date to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store