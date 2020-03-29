|
Lieselotte Long September 27, 1940 - March 20, 2020 Lieselotte (Lotte) Long was born September 27, 1940 in Munich, Bavaria, Germany to Friedrich and Maria Traxinger and passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's at Hearthside Manor in University Place on March 20, 2020. Early years in Germany were spent with her long time friend of 75 years Brigitte Eveland of Dunkirk Maryland, and her cousins Seppl Auer and Finni Rinser at her grandparents farm in Bad Fussing, Germany. After graduation from Berufsfachschule, she worked for Paramount Pictures. She met Melvin Carr and married in 1962. After his Army career they moved to Tacoma. Lotte worked as a waitress at Johnny's on the Mall, and later at Johnny's at Fife where she retired in 1998. Her second marriage to William Long in 1990 lasted until her passing. Lotte made many trips back to Germany to visit friends and relatives. Her hobbies included camping and traveling with family and friends in their 5th wheel trailer. Their travels included Yellowstone, Minnesota, Oregon Coast, Chelan, British Columbia, many Hawaiian vacations, and a Carribean cruise. Lotte will be remembered by her friends and family as a loving wife, mother and friend. She was a great cook and hostess who enjoyed cooking Bavarian cuisine. She always enjoyed visiting with her German friends at Hess's coffee shop in Lakewood, and attending the German dances with the Hermann's Lodge, and of course the Oktoberfest festivities in Munich, Leavenworth and Puyallup. Lotte is survived by her husband William Long, and her loving children, Christine (Ken) Wickstrom of Gig Harbor, and Robert Carr of Tacoma. She was also loved by her extended family, William's brother Joe (Jean) Long, sister Joan ( Bob ) Burns. And William's children, Janet Anderson, Lisa English, Don Long, and Mark Long, and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Due to the current situation Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to CHI Franciscan Hospice of Tacoma. Special thanks to the caregivers at Hearthside Manor in University Place for the loving care Lotte received over the last 4 years.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2020