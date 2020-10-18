1/1
Lillian Arlene Buchanan
1929 - 2020
September 11, 1929 - September 29, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Lillian Arlene (Nelson) Buchanan was born September 11, 1929, in Tacoma, Washington. She passed away at home on September 29, 2020, at the age of 91.
Lillian grew up in Tacoma and attended Sheridan Grade School, Gault Jr. High, and Lincoln High School, graduating in 1947. In 1950, she married James E. Buchanan. She worked as a bookkeeper for 35 years, starting at South Tacoma Motor Company, then Elmhurst Mutual, Cascade Electric and Puget Builders. She devoted her life to her church (Trinity Lutheran) and her family, living each day with kindness, patience, forgiveness and unconditional love. Lillian was a proud Swede and liked to tell stories about her parents who were Swedish immigrants. She also enjoyed genealogy, gardening, cooking and reading.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim); mother and father, Lilly and Axel; and her sister, Virginia. She is survived by her children: daughter, Diana (Mark) Ballman; stepdaughter, Peggy Buchanan; sons, James Scott (Jennifer), Jeffrey (Maria) and Brian (Linda); grandchildren: Jason, Michele, Brett, Kristin, Alex, David, Jillian, and Holly; great-grandchildren: Lauren, Geoffrey, James, Aiden, Landon, Gabriel, Jack, Eli, and Kinsey; brother-in-law Mike Buchanan.
A memorial service was held October 6, 2020, at New Tacoma Cemetery in University Place, officiated by Pastor Jeffery Gaustad of Trinity Lutheran Church. Due to COVID-19, it was attended by family only.
The family requests any donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 12115 Park Ave. So., Tacoma, WA. 98444 or your favorite charity. The family wishes to thank caregiver Kara and Hospice for their kindness and loving care of our mother.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 18, 2020.
