Lillian Cady Seattle - Lillian Vernitta Cady, 89, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. Ms. Cady was born in Tacoma, Washington to Howard and Elsie Cady, and spent the majority of her adult and professional life in Washington State. She attended elementary school in North East Tacoma and graduated from Federal Way High School. She pursued a B.A., in English and Speech at Washington State College. She went on to earn an M.A. in Counseling and Guidance from Washington State University (WSU) in 1961 and a Ph.D from WSU in Counseling and Guidance in 1964. Following her education at WSU, Lillian began her working career as an active duty U.S. Naval officer, later rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander in the Naval Reserve. She began her career in education in 1955, teaching 9th and 10th grade English and coaching debate in the Puyallup School District. Her 37-year career in public and private education included teaching at Oregon State University and at Gonzaga University. While at Gonzaga, she was offered a position with the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) as Supervisor of Counseling and Guidance. Shortly after accepting the supervisor position she was asked to fill a new position at OSPI which had been established to deal with new State Board of Education regulations allowing certification of counselors and other specialists. This meant identifying requirements (knowledge and skills) for the certificates; assisting colleges and universities in developing programs that met the requirements; and conducting on-site assessments of the programs seeking State Board approval. This position led ultimately to her final position with OSPI, that of Director of Professional Eduction and Certification. She retired from OSPI in 1982. Lillian accepted the position of Dean of the Division of Education and Professor of Education at Saint Martin's in 1983 and remained at Saint Martin's until 1987. During that time she also served as Vice President of Academic Affairs. Lillian was first appointed to the Board of Trustees of Saint Martin's University in 1989, and served intermittently as a Trustee until 2007. During her Board tenure, she was a longtime chair of the Academic Affairs Committee, as well as vice chairperson of the Board for one year. She was awarded the University's "President's Medal" in 1998 for meritorious service. Lillian was active in the Pierce County Retired Teachers Association and held elected office at the local level in Tacoma, and at both the regional and statewide levels. She was also the Pierce County representative on the WSSRA Board. In 2006 Lillian moved to West Seattle. She belonged to Holy Rosary Church, and was active in the Senior Center. In 2016 she moved to Providence Mount St Vincent's and was cared for in the Saint Joseph Residence by a caring and loving staff. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, and by two brothers. She is survived by three nephews, one niece, and many friends. Given present circumstances, Lillian's memorial/celebration of life service will be held in the future. Memorials may be made to the Cady Awards in Education endowment fund or to the Cady Faculty and Staff Development endowment at Saint Martin's University.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2020