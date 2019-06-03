Lillian George Lillian Marta George, Age 85, born June 25, 1933 in Tacoma, WA. Lillian went to sleep in death Monday, May 13th, 2019 at her home after a short illness. Lillian is survived by her daughters, Diana (Kevin) Thompson, Cynthia George, Kimberly George, Kathleen (David) Pellissier. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gerald George, her daughter Susan Shiava, brothers, Henry Schmitt, Rhyne & Ben Christel, Addy Christen, Sister Pauline Brown, and grandson Mason Pellessier. Lillian had 20 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. With a growing family of 5 daughters she enjoyed sewing outfits for them all. Lillian was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in February of 1950. She was a woman of extraordinary faith. She enjoyed speaking to people about the Bible's hope for the future whenever she had the opportunity. She planted many seeds of Bible truths. She was loved by many and very precious to all who knew her. She sleeps now with the hope of a resurrection onto a promised paradise earth free of sickness and death. We look forward to seeing her soon. Memorial services will be held June 8th at 4:30pm at the Kingdom hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 8835 S. Hosmer St., Tacoma.

