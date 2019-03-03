|
Linda J. Wight September 18, 1950 February 4, 2019 Our beloved sister Linda Jeanne Wight, at the age of 68, passed away February 4, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Preceded by her parents Ralph and Betty Wight. Survived by three sisters Sue Westby (Michael), Pat Garrison (Jim Dunson), Nancy Gliege, and lifelong friend Sue Webb (her sister by choice); 5 nephews, 1 niece, and 7 great nieces and nephews. Linda split her retirement time between Tacoma, Washington and Mesa, Arizona, after a long career as a teacher and counselor at Clover Park Technical College. A memorial service and reception will be held at Fir Lane Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 924 E 176th St. Spanaway, WA on Saturday, March 9th at 1:00pm, In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 3, 2019