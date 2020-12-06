1/1
Linda Jane Rollings
1943 - 2020
Linda Jane Rollings
October 3, 1943 - December 2, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Linda passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family, to be reunited in heaven with the love of her life Raymond Rollings. She was born in Tacoma, graduated from Stadium High School in 1961, and worked professionally as an accountant for Johnson Stone & Pagano. She married Ray in 1962 and they had 3 children, Beth, Monica, and Brad. She was known as Grandma Linda to her 2 granddaughters and many other chosen grandkids whom she flooded with love. She was also known as Aunt Linda to a multitude. She was a passionate supporter of youth and children and would be honored to have you donate to your favorite children's charity or your local Boys and Girls Club. Her life will be celebrated in a small ceremony at New Tacoma Cemetery with attendance limited and by invitation only. Please visit the online guestbook at www.newtacoma.com and share your memories.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
