Linda Jewell (Miller) Bristow Linda Jewell (Miller) Bristow, 82, passed away May 12, 2020, at home in Lacey, WA, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 22, 1938 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Lawrence A. and Edith Kyle Miller. She married Terry H. Bristow on November 25, 1959, and was married 49 years until his passing in 2008. They had four children, a son, Stephen (Barbara), and daughters Brenda (Michael) Hall, Ann (Sam) Allegro, and Susan (Kent) Hernandez. Linda is survived by her brothers Tom (Sherry) Miller, Steve (Mary) Miller, and a sister-in law, Judy Miller, in addition to four children, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her oldest brother Larry and her husband, Terry. A private family service is planned. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Sumner Voiles Funeral Chapel, Sumner, WA. 253-863-6332.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 20, 2020.