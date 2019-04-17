News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
Services
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mountain View Funeral Home, Lakewood Garden Chapel
Linda Marie Hitchins August 5, 1947- April 11, 2019 Our dear mother Linda Marie Hitchins (Hart) peacefully left us to be with our Lord on April 11, 2019. Linda was born in Spokane WA on August 5, 1947 and spent most of her life in Tacoma WA. She worked for many years at Western State Hospital where she was loved by both staff and patients. Linda is remembered for her infectious smile and vibrant personality which touched many hearts and drew many towards her. She could lift your spirits in the most difficult of times. Her biggest love were her two 'boys' Wade and Benjamin who she was so proud of. She never tired of telling them "I love you 'til the end of time". She is survived by her sons Wade Deary and Benjamin Hitchins; her brother Larry Hart and sister-in-law Roberta Hart of Portland Oregon. The service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home, Lakewood Garden Chapel 1pm Saturday April 20, 2019
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 17, 2019
