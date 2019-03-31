Home

Linda Shelton Obituary
Linda Shelton Linda Shelton, 77, born in Los Angeles CA, she went to meet her Lord and Savior on Tuesday March 26th 2019 in Tacoma. She exampled the Love of Christ to all she came in contact with. When asked what keeps her going she would say "Jesus!" Linda is survived by 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Services will be held Sunday Apr 7th at 2pm in the Chambers Creek Chapel at the New Tacoma Cemetery Online Guest Book Information www.newtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019
