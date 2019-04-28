James Stubinski I am deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of my husband, James L. Stubinski on January 21, 2019. Without apology, he lived life his way, he knew what he wanted and went for it. He was shy, strong, smart and handsome and lived life in all its spontaneity. A brilliant sense of humor, goofy, quick-witted and solid in his convictions. If his stern grin gave you an intended smile, it was filled with love and laughter. He gave you nothing but truth with jokes and laughs. Married twice, Jim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda, his daughter Kelly, son-in-law, Grant and granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Madison. He was known as Ski to his friends and family and Poppop to his granddaughters. He was a proud IBEW Union man working in the Power Transmission Distribution industry for 44 years. He lead a multifaceted career as a Journeyman Lineman, Journeyman Cable Splicer, Troubleman, Load & Voltage Man and Hydro-Power System Tech. He recently retired as a High Voltage Safety Inspector for the state of Washington. He said he always considered himself a Lineman at heart. Like his mother, he loved sports, and as a native Floridian he was a life long fan of the Miami Dolphins. His passions were food, deep sea fishing, snow skiing, golfing, hiking, canoeing, boating, traveling with his wife, and antique cars and motorcycles. Jim was well respected and loved by many. Although he will be missed, his memories will carry on with his friends and family. My favorite memories are of us cooking, dancing and playing Rock n Roll, Jazz and daily crossword puzzles. Always a gentleman to me, he engulfed me with love and respect. Thank you Baby, my soulmate, you're always on my mind.

