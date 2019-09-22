|
|
Linda Therrien Linda was born 10/30/1949 in Tacoma, Wa and sadly passed away in her home on Labor Day 2019. She is survived by her husband Frank of 45 years and the love of her life, son Ryan. She also leaves behind to carry on sisters MaryAnn Armour, Karin Party, and brother Marvin Johnson as well as her nieces Kari Steadman, Kris Aitken, Anya Moller, and nephew Bobby Aitken and their respective spouses and family members. A celebration of her life and a moment of reflection will be held at the home she so dearly loved on Saturday Oct.5th form 1 to 4 p.m.. All are welcome, as was her style please come casual. Please share your memories and messages at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019