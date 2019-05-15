Lisa A. DeMaria Lisa A. DeMaria, age 56 years, of Plymouth, MA, formerly of Washington, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She was the wife of Kenneth DeMaria, and the daughter of Paul Zambarano, and the late Winona (Frybeck) Zambarano. Her parents welcomed her into the world in Worcester on March 4, 1963, and she was a graduate of Massachusetts Bay College. She was a former member of the Destiny Christian Church in Puyallup, WA, and attended New Hope Chapel in Plymouth, MA. Active with her faith, Lisa was part of the worship team at her former church. She enjoyed watching movies, making a home for her family, supporting her husband, baking and living by the ocean. Besides her loving husband Kenneth of 32 years, and her father Paul Zambarano and his wife, Carol of Plymouth, MA, she is survived by her son, Tobius Stone DeMaria of Plymouth; her siblings, Stephen Zambarano of Natick, MA, Marie Kadlik and her husband, Chuck of Holliston, MA, Christina Russo and her husband, John of Shrewsbury, MA, Joseph Zambarano of Leicester, MA, and James Zambarano of Spencer, MA. She also leaved her father-in-law, Dennis DeMaria and his wife, Carol of Hudson, MA and her mother-in-law, Patricia Jones of Portland, CT. Her funeral will be held in the Davis Life Celebrations Funeral Home, 619 State Rd. Plymouth, MA (Manomet) on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Visitation with the family will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Autism Society. For online guestbook and directions visit: www.cartmelldavis.com.

