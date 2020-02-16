Home

Lisa A. Horton

Lisa A. Horton Obituary
Lisa A. Horton After a long battle with COPD, Lisa A. Horton passed peacefully in her sleep on January 16, 2020. Born April 17, 1958, she was the daughter of Mel and Penny Ballman (deceased) and sister to Jim Ballman (Geri), Susan Gellner (Garry), Mark Ballman (Diana), Tina Parkhurst (Marty) and Aunt Lisa to many nieces and nephews. Spending time with family and friends was Lisa's joy. She had a quick wit and generous heart. A woman of spirit, she loved flowers, chocolate, gardening, Jackie, Karen, Len, tomatoes, sharing with friends, tacos and tamales, thrift shopping, Sunday phone calls, the Seahawks, power tools, riding in the convertible with Granny, family gatherings, Kalaloch, BBQ steak, laughter and the Lord. We will miss you dear Lisa. Rest in peace.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020
