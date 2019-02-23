Home

Lisa Bakewell This past Valentine's Day, Lisa Jane Bakewell joined her husband, Nigel, in Heaven. She is survived by her mother, Kay Alsbury, her brother John Alsbury, her sons, Aaron and Kolbe, her granddaughter, Sammy and numerous extended family and friends. Jane was born and raised in Washington. She graduated from Curtis High and attended WWU. She was a world traveler without fear. Living in New Zealand, San Juan's and more locally in Bellingham and Lakewood. Her love of the outdoors kept her hiking, exploring, gardening and fishing. Jane loved her large family and enjoyed gatherings with them and numerous friends young and old. Her outgoing personality connected with everyone so her friends included people from all walks of life. Her huge heart brought so much love into so many lives. She truly will be missed. Friends and family will be notified of the upcoming gathering. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made to A Step Ahead Pierce County in Lisa's name.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 23, 2019
