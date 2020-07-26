Lisa Marie Sanford Johnson Lisa Marie Sanford Johnson, 44, of Tacoma, passed away suddenly on July 14, 2020. Lisa was born in Aberdeen, WA on 3 May 1976 and spent her childhood in Elma, graduating from Elma High School in 1995. She went on to attend Wyoming Technical College where she was trained as an automotive technician. She later changed careers and for the last 15 years has been employed as a medical billing specialist. She was to start a new job on July 15, but it seemed the Universe had other plans. Lisa was a vibrant young woman with a big heart and a generous nature. She never met a stranger and was beloved by all who knew her. She had a fierce love of animals and owned three dogs, one of which died at her side. Lisa is survived by her husband, Lenny Johnson of Tacoma; her mother, Donna Rae Crisfield of Paulden, AZ; and a sister, Val-Rae Lindenau of Danville, VA. A brother, Jeff Sanford of Aberdeen, WA predeceased her in 2010, as did her father, Richard Sanford, who passed in October of 2017. Her family is comforted in the knowledge that she has been reunited with those members of her immediate family with whom she had a close bond. Due to Covid-19 and her strong aversion to all things funerary, there will be no memorial service for Lisa at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lisa's name to the Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County.



