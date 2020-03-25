|
|
Lisa Nakail Johnson Lisa Nakail Johnson, was born on March 22, 1973 in Tucson, AZ. Lisa was the youngest by 10 min. from the set of identical twins born that day. She attended many schools growing up as a military dependent and got to live in many places and countries like Texas and Japan. Growing up Lisa sang in choirs, loved music, animals and dancing. She graduated from C.F. Brewer High School and played sports like Basketball, Track & Field and won honors in Cross Country. She was always a joyful spirit and fun soul to be around since birth. She began her career as a Wholesale warehouse assistance for Pace warehouse in 1993, which later transitioned to Sam's Club warehouse where she worked for 24 years before she moved to Costco warehouse. Over the years Lisa was recognized many times for her great customer service skills and for being a great worker. She had a BIG heart and loved helping people, she loved her customers, and she loved her family. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was full of life and love and was a joy to talk to. She gave out hugs like candy kisses. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving and devoted Father and Mother, Retired MSgt Larry Johnson and wife Billie Johnson. Her Brother, Retired MSgt Perrick Johnson and wife Francesca Johnson, TX, her Identical twin sister Nisa Johnson, Grandmother Vennie Johnson, TX, Grand-aunt Helen Simmons, TX, Grand-uncle James Vain and wife Minnie Vain, AR, Uncle Dwayne Johnson and wife Shelia Johnson, TX, Uncle John Jackson and wife Carolyn Jackson, TX, Uncle Arbin Harrison and wife Patricia Russell-Harrison, TX, Uncle Stanley Jackson and wife Patricia Jackson, TX, Uncle Aubrey Jackson, her Aunts Rose Carrigan, TX, and Rhonda Taylor, TX, nephew Preston Wheeler, niece Payton Johnson, and a host of other relatives, loving friends and co-workers to cherish and honor her memory. A private family committal will take place at Mountain View Memorial Park, Lakewood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 25, 2020