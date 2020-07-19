1/
Lloyd E. Bailey
Lloyd E. Bailey Gone but not forgotten Lloyd was born 1/27/1949 to DeWillis(Doc) and Edith Bailey. He died 3/25/2020. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Son Kevin, brothers Martin and Walter. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 51 years Bev. Son Brent, Grandchildren Ryan (Erica), Christian, Lauren and Jordyn. Sisters Louise, Helen(Dave) Nancy (John). Many nieces and nephews. Lloyd loved to go to Arizona and spend the winters. He also loved being a camp host at Alder Lake for many years. He was loved and will be missed by family and friends. A celebration of life will happen at a later date. Please check Bev's facebook for location and time.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 19, 2020.
