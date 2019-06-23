|
Lloyd H. Traaen Lloyd H. Traaen, 91, a resident of Gig Harbor since 1975, died May 26, 2019. Traaen was retired US Navy, LCDR, Civil Servant and Contractor. Subsequent to retirement Traaen enjoyed landscaping his yard and travel to his family's home in Norway. He was a WWII, Korea and Vietnam veteran. Traaen is predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline, son Timothy Steven Traaen, Ist and grandson Timothy M. Traaen. Traaen is survived by his sons Timothy (Mara), Thomas (Donna) and daughter Khirsten Swann (James), 7 grandchildren and 6 (soon to be 8) great-grandchildren. Funeral service and Interment will be at 11:00 am, Monday, July 29 at Haven of Rest Cemetery, Gig Harbor and at 11:00 am, and Tuesday, July 30 at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 23, 2019