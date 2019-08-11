|
|
Lloyd T."Tom" Hansen Lloyd T. Hansen (Tom) was born November 18,1945 to Bob and Peggy Hansen in Seattle, WA and passed away August 6, 2019. He grew up in Seattle graduating from Queen Ann High School in 1964. He attended the University of Washington and graduated from Western Washington University in 1969. He served his country in the Army Air Reserves from 1967-1973. Following college graduation he began teaching in the University Place School District from which he retired after 34 years. He had a life long love of boating. Tom grew up with boats in the family and began racing small boats in his college years. While raising his 3 boys with his wife; boating, water skiing, fishing, camping, hiking and bicycle riding were favorite family activities. After the children were raised he began motorcycle rides with a group touring the winding backroads of the Northwest and the Southwestern states of our country. His craftsman skills and attention to detail were displayed in the wooden kayak he built and the restoration of an 1963 Cruiser's Inc. wooden boat. In the early 90's he worked with his brothers to develop and manufacture an innovative boat design. In subsequent years he and his brother John developed 2 patents relating to boats and Tom developed another on his own. He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 48 years, his 3 sons and their spouses Mark (Rachel), Ryan (Angela), Brad (Steffanee), 4 grandsons Carter, Logan, Jaxson and Mason, brothers John and Bill, 9 nieces and nephews and 14 grandnieces and grand nephews. A Memorial service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fircrest on Saturday August 17th at 1PM. Memorial gifts can be sent to Redeemer Memorial Fund or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2019