Loie Ann (Power) Robinson Loie was born October 10, 1925 in Spokane, Wash. to Charles "Stanley" and Norma Power. She passed away at her home on Fox Island, Wash. on February 29, 2020. Loie and her husband, Fred, who passed away in 2007, lived on Fox Island for nearly 50 years. Their previous residences included Medina, Wash., Kihei, Hawaii and Spokane, Wash. Loie was very generous and supported many local non-profits; she had a particular affinity for Seattle Children's Hospital.She also loved animals and had at least one dog most of her life. Loie is survived her her three children, Rick Robinson, Carol Robinson and Susan Riese (Rush); four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (https:/www.thehumanesociety.org/donate)
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 19, 2020