Lois A. Ward (MacCuaig) Children: Ronald D. Ward Jr., Kristine Ward (deceased), Anthony Ward (Tony). Brother: Marion MacCuaig (Butch). Brother-in-law: Ken Ward. Grand children: Michael Ward, Jason Ward, Ronald D Ward III, Dakotah Ward, Kayla Ward and several great grand children. Nieces: Melissa Harrison and Michele Gaffney. Longtime friends include Yvonne, Donna, Evie and Carey. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11:30AM in Mountain View Memorial Park.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 9, 2019