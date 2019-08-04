|
Lois Ann Olsen Lois went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimer's and congestive heart failure. Lois was born 07/11/1931 in St. Louis, MO. Lois moved to Washington State in her teenage years, where she resided the rest of her life. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Hogman, and also preceded in death by her second husband, Earl Olsen. Lois attended Bethany Baptist Church for her entire adult life. She was a servant of the Lord, singing in the choir and also volunteering in the nursery at Bethany for many years. Lois loved coffee and the friendships formed and cultivated while enjoying coffee. She worked for years for Good Samaritan Hospital as a rehabilitation scheduling coordinator. Over her lifetime she also worked as a dental assistant, a pharmacy tech, Puyallup High School and Elementary School lunchroom lady, Elvins cashier, and McDonald's hostess. She also volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital after retirement. She is survived by her sister, Juanita King. She is also survived by her 4 children, Douglas Olsen (Judy), Duane Olsen, Darla Fullerton, and Dennis Olsen (Kristi). Lois was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Lois' life will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, Puyallup, on August 17, 2019, at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Baptist Church or any Alzheimer's research group of your choosing.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019