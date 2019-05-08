Lois Ann Ward (MacCuaig) Lois was born Lois and MacCuaig on June 18, 1937. She grew up in Tacoma area and attended Lincoln High School. Louis is married Ronald Ward in 1956. Louis and Ron were married for sixty years. Lois joined Ron in Japan where he was stationed in the Air Force. They started their family in Japan with the birth of the oldest son, Ronald D. Ward Jr. They return to the USA where Kris and Tony were born. Ron and Lois were in the Air Force for twenty years. The family move several times but acquired many friendships along the way. After retiring from the service, they formed a partnership in Medical Rentals. Lois was with active in activities for Muscular Dystrophy due to their daughter, Kristine, who was born disabled. Louis and Ron also made a great many friends at Taylor Bay where they spent the summer. Longtime friend, Yvonne, and close neighbor, Donna among the many friends and family who loved and supported Lois. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11:30 a.m. in Mountain View Memorial Park.

