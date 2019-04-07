|
Lois E. Woods Lois, 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 23, 2019. Lois was born in Centralia, WA on September 15, 1937 to Joe & Ella Bunker. She had 3 brothers & 1 sister. Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Woods and son Andy Woods. She is survived by her sons, Ron, Dan & John, 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren as well as many other family & friends. Her life's journey will forever have an imprint in all of our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held on April 13, 2019, 11am at Sumner First Christan Church, 432 Wood Ave. Sumner.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019