|
|
Lois Farmer Lois Farmer, born October 2 1927, escaped her earthly bonds on April 20, 2019. Lois was born in Fairbanks Alaska, to Frank and Anna LaValla. When she was still a young girl the family moved to Tacoma, where she eventually met Hugh Farmer, and they married on November 26, 1949. Along with raising 4 children, their home was never without a beloved dog. Lois LOVED to do anything involving catching seafood, and most free days you could find her fishing, clamming, or crabbing. She also had an incredible green thumb, and many benefited from her prolific garden. After Hugh's death in 2014, Lois moved to Connecticut to live with daughter Lynn and family for 3 1/2 years before moving into a care facility. Lois is survived by sons Mark (Sue) Sabol, Stephen Farmer, Lynn (Lev) Weir and Annie (Peter) Laney, along with 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The family is providing a memorial picnic on July 31st from 1:30 -3:30 at Wapato Lake Kiwanis picnic area, and those that knew and loved Lois are welcome to attend. Please RSVP and let us know how you knew Lois, at [email protected]
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 27, 2019