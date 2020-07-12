Lois Banks Lois Janet Eberhardt Banks (87) passed away on June 20, 2020 in Lacey, WA. She was born in Appleton Wisconsin to Howard Eberhardt and Margaret Dautermann Eberhardt. Lois was raised in Appleton with her 3 brothers. She attended the University of Wisconsin, receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Occupational Therapy and joined the Army, and while stationed at Fort Sam Houston, she met and married William Banks. They traveled the world, living in France (twice), California, and Western Washington. After Bill's retirement from the Army, they settled in Spanaway. Lois and Bill were together until his death in 2001. She continued traveling to many places around the world, including most of the United States, as well as Western Europe, and South Asia. Lois was very dedicated to her family, raising three children: Daniel (Mary), Jennifer, and Maile. She loved spending time with her grandchildren (Collin and Hadley). Lois continued with her career as an occupational therapist and enjoyed helping those with developmental disabilities. Lois was always recognized as an intelligent and talented individual. Her hobbies included sewing and needlework, which was very skilled at. As a testament to her skills, her Hardanger pieces were well known in the community and she won many ribbons at the Puyallup Fair. Lois was a very caring and unselfish person, loved by her family and many friends. She played Bunco with her closest friends for over 40 years. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Lois is survived by her children and grandchildren: and her brothers, David, Noel, and Roger, and their families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store