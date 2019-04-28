Lois Jean Arnold Lois was born Feb. 3, 1930 in Tacoma, WA to Walter & Fern Franklin. She passed away April 21st, 2019 with her daughters holding her hands. Lois was one of four children. She graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to work in banking, secretary to Henry Foss and then teaching shorthand & typing at Bates vocational college. Lois met & married Theodore W. Arnold. They were married 60 yrs before Ted's death. During there marriage they raised two girls, Nancy & Susan. Lois enjoyed cooking, gardening and time spent at the cabin they had built on the Satsop River. There she would play in the river with the kids and go on many adventures in the woods. Lois is survived by her daughters Nancy Dieffenbach of Puyallup and Susan (Mark) Haugen of University Place, 4 grandchildren Craig (Kaitey) Dieffenbach, Casey Dieffenbach, Zachary (Taylor) Haugen and Jason (Aleah) Haugen. 5 great grandchildren, her brother Bob Franklin and special family friend Lanny Dieffenbach. A celebration of Life will be held 12 noon Wed. May 1st, 2019 @ Mt. View Funeral Home in Lakewood. We love you Momma!

